press release: JULY 12, 4–8 p.m.: Opening reception for Watanabe: Japanese Print Envoy. Don’t miss this very special Summer Spin as we celebrate the opening of Watanabe: Japanese Print Envoy. Try your hand at gyotaku, the ancient Japanese art of printing fish and enjoy live music by Ben Daiko, Madison’s Taiko drumming group. Don’t miss the lecture by Distinguished Curator of Prints, Drawings, and Photographs, Drew Stevens—one of his last before retirement.

4–7 p.m. Hands-on activities (gyotaku) • 5:30–6:30 p.m. Lecture by Drew Stevens • 6:30–8 p.m. Reception with music and refreshments.

press release: The Chazen Museum of Art is both pleased and sad to announce that Distinguished Curator of Prints, Drawings and Photographs Andrew Stevens will retire October 5, 2018. During his thirty years of service to the Museum and the University, Stevens introduced thousands of students and other visitors to the museum’s print collection, where they could examine art in detail.

“This has been a great gig for me,” said Stevens. “Being allowed to explore the collection and report back what I’ve found (in the form of exhibitions and class discussions) has been a signal honor; having made a living doing so places me in a vanishingly small proportion of people whose work and pleasure coincide.”

Watanabe: Japanese Print Envoy will be Stevens's final exhibition as a staff member. He will present a public lecture Thursday, July 12 at 5:30 p.m. in the Chazen Auditorium.

“We are grateful for Drew’s many years of thoughtful service to the museum,” said Chazen Director Amy Gilman. “During his time here, he doubled the size of the works on paper collection and planned more than 90 exhibitions introducing many aspects of the collection (and loaned material) to the community. He is a deeply respected curator within the field and will be sorely missed by staff, docents, and museum visitors.”

Stevens earned a BA and an MA in English from Iowa State University. He earned an MA in art history in 1988 from the University of Kansas and began work at the Chazen that same year. In 2016 Stevens earned the University’s “distinguished” title, an honor granted to academic staff in recognition of extensive experience and advanced knowledge and skills.

Said Stevens of his post-retirement plans, “I will miss working with my wonderful colleagues here at the museum and the amazing freedom to cruise into the print room and pull out whatever I want to look at. However, I have things to make and pictures to take. I’ll do some writing as well.”