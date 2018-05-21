Waunakee Library Groundbreaking

press release: The Village of Waunakee and the Waunakee Library Board announce the groundbreaking ceremony for Waunakee's new public library on Monday, May 21, 2018 located at 11:00 a.m. at 201 North Madison Street, Waunakee, Wisconsin.

The current library has been restrained by its small size relative to patron requirements, and further constrained by a lack of available parking. For over ten years, a new library had been discussed but plans could not move forward as other Village priorities were being funded. For the past three years, the Village administration and the Library Board have partnered to plan and design the beautiful facility shown in the rendering. Members of the community, including individuals, businesses, and organizations, donated over $1.5 million to supplement the Village’s investment and give patrons the library they deserve.

The new 40,000 square foot public library will be built at 201 North Madison Street, at the site of the former Waunakee Alloy Casting Co., which was razed six months ago. The facility will be connected by bike trails to the Waunakee Village Center, Senior Center, and as well as other bike trails in the area. Everyone is welcome to attend the event. Refreshments will be served afterwards.