RSVP for Weave a Heart

press release: Using a 3" wooden heart-shaped frame pin loom and crochet hook, learn to weave a heart with instructor and weaver Jane Grogan. This workshop includes ideas for using the woven hearts as pins, sachets, notecards, ornaments, and more. No weaving experience required. A loom will be available for you to use during this class; you may purchase the loom at the end of class from the instructor for $25. Bring your own 3" heart-shaped frame pin loom (if you own one), a blunt tapestry needle, and scissors; all other supplies provided.

Saturday, February 10, 1-4 pm

Registration Deadline: February 1

Cost: $45/$36 member | Course Number: 20-09