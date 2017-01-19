Why?

UW Union South - The Sett 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: FREE Show in the Sett!!

WHY? will release its sixth album, Moh Lhean, on March 3rd via Joyful Noise Recordings. A follow-up to 2012's Mumps, Etc., it's the first fully home-recorded WHY? album since the project's 2003 debut, made mostly in Yoni Wolf's studio and co-produced by his brother Josiah. The second single, "Proactive Evolution," is out now:

While WHY? fans will certainly encounter familiar sounds on Moh Lhean -- Wolf's sour-sweet croon, deadpan poet's drawl, and ear for stunningly fluid arrangements with obsessive attention to detail -- the album also reveals that a transformation has taken place. The singer's self-depricating swagger and cynical squint is replaced by a sense of peace in the unknowing; his wry smirk traded in for a holy shrug. This cosmic sense of calm and acceptance woven throughout the album is due in part to Wolf's circumstances during the writing process: he suffered a severe health scare far from home, but rather than let it drive him to depression, he gained a stronger connection to the living. Album track "Proactive Evolution," which features mewithoutYou's Aaron Weiss, even samples Wolf's doctors -- the very voices that helped shape his new outlook.

UW Union South - The Sett 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map

608-262-7593

