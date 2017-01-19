Wild Rumpus Circus

Goodman Community Center 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: The Wild Rumpus Circus will present: "Circus for a Small Planet" on Feb. 4 and 5 at the Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St. Shows at 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Suggested donation: $12.50/adults, $7.50/kids.   A fanciful tale of redemption which takes place in a strange universe populated by stilt creatures, aerialists, acrobats, jugglers and clowns. Advance reservations and more information at www.therumpusroom.org

Goodman Community Center 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map

Kids & Family
Theater & Dance

608-669-6403

