FRIDAY, AUGUST 17, 6-9 PM MMOCA OPENING: WILLIAM J. O’BRIEN: RELIQUARY

Join us for the opening of William J. O’Brien: Reliquary, including a talk by the artist at 6:30 pm. Enjoy hors d’oeuvres from Fresco, a cash bar, and live music. MMoCA Openings are free for members and $10 for non-members. Lecture Hall seating is limited.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 17, 6:30-7:15 PM ARTIST TALK. William J. O’Brien employs an extraordinarily versatile approach to image-making. The artist will discuss his exuberant work and wide-ranging exploration of material. MMoCA Openings are free for members / $10 for non-members. Lecture Hall seating is limited.