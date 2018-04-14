William Shakespeare's Long Lost First Play (abridged)

Reduced Shakespeare Company

Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Madison favorite Reduced Shakespeare Company returns with a strangely familiar, yet excitingly new, comic misadventure. In this “tale told by idiots,” a brand-new Shakespearean smorgasbord erupts when Puck & Ariel hijack the plot of Comedy of Errors, creating such new and strange bedfellows as Kate and Beatrice, Hamlet and master motivator Lady Macbeth, Dromio and Juliet, as well as King Lear and his three daughters who turn out to be the three weird sisters from Macbeth. Meet the Artist* immediately following the performance.

Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

