Willy Street Chamber Players

press release: Summer Series concerts are Friday evenings at 6:00pm in the sanctuary of the beautiful Immanuel Lutheran Church,1021 Spaight St., right on Lake Monona in the vibrant Willy Street neighborhood. Enjoy 60-90 minutes of inspiring and unforgettable live music, then go explore the neighborhood with the remaining daylight hours!

Following the performance, enjoy a reception provided by one of our amazing Willy Street restaurant partners (past contributors have been Underground Butcher, Let it Ride Cold Brew Coffee, Madison Sourdough, Willy Street Co-Op, Festival Foods, and more!) While you enjoy your snacks, chat with friendly musicians and ask about the performance, the pieces, and the group. We love interacting with our awesome audience!

Gershwin and Glazunov: with Les Thimmig, soprano saxophone

Alexander Glazunov: String Quintet in A Major, op. 39

George and Ira Gershwin: Six arias from Porgy and Bess

arr. Les Thimmig