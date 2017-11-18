Wisconsin​ ​Day​ ​of​ ​Dedication

press release: Young people dedicate 50 year time capsules to challenge governor’s climate legacy

Who​: Young people. This event has been organized and will highlight the young people of Wisconsin fighting for their futures.

Where​: Burrows Park, 25 Burrows Rd, Madison WI 53704. Marching to The Wisconsin Governor’s Mansion, 99 Cambridge Road Maple Bluff

When​: Saturday, November 18th at 2:30 p.m. We will march to the Governor’s Mansion by 4:30 p.m. for the Dedication Ceremony.

Why:​ ​In 50 years, we want our great grandchildren to know that in 2017 we were fighting for them! Not only that, we also want future generations to know who didn’t have their backs. We have given Scott Walker until November 18th to speak up in favor of the Paris Climate Agreement and therefore change how history remembers him.​ ​This​ ​movement​ ​is​ ​about making​ ​sure​ ​that​ ​in​ ​50​ ​years​ ​we​ ​remember​ ​who​ ​chose​ ​to​ ​profit​ ​off​ ​of​ ​fossil​ ​fuels​ ​and​ ​who chose​ ​to​ ​stand​ ​for​ ​a​ ​brighter​ ​future.