Wisconsin Poor People's Campaign

press release: Week 4 – Mon. June 4: The right to Health and a Healthy Planet

We are building a moral movement to unite the poor, disenfranchised and marginalized to take action together and become what Dr. Martin Luther King called "a new and unsettling force in our complacent national life."

Martin Luther King Jr's Poor People's Campaign for Moral Revival announces six weeks of direct non-violent action to confront the immoral policies of racism, systemic poverty, the war economy, ecological devastation and religious nationalism. From May 13 through June 23 there will be presentations, discussions, marches and demonstrations in cities all over the nation.