Earthsong Books, Janesville 2214 Kennedy Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53545

Celebrate the 9th Annual World Labyrinth Day with a Walk for Peace, Sat. May 6th, at 1 pm at Earthsong Books and Gifts in Janesville.  Listen to John Lennon’s “Imagine” and enjoy a concert of chimes as you join others around the globe in a shared symbolic walk for peace on our beautiful garden labyrinth.  “Walk as One at 1” (Meditation and presentation inside, in the event of inclement weather.)  Free with no pre-registration required.  Sponsored by Imagineers (formerly Avasara).  Call 608-756-0716 for more information.

Earthsong Books, Janesville 2214 Kennedy Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53545

608-756-0716

