Celebrate the 9th Annual World Labyrinth Day with a Walk for Peace, Sat. May 6th, at 1 pm at Earthsong Books and Gifts in Janesville. Listen to John Lennon’s “Imagine” and enjoy a concert of chimes as you join others around the globe in a shared symbolic walk for peace on our beautiful garden labyrinth. “Walk as One at 1” (Meditation and presentation inside, in the event of inclement weather.) Free with no pre-registration required. Sponsored by Imagineers (formerly Avasara). Call 608-756-0716 for more information.