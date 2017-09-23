Wynton Marsalis & Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra

press release: The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with all-star Wynton Marsalis, one of today’s most outstanding jazz musicians, is widely considered “the greatest large jazz ensemble working today” (Chicago Tribune). This electrifying, one-night-only event includes classical works paired with newly arranged jazz versions and a selection from Marsalis’ own “Swing Symphony.” Underwritten with generous gifts from Joe & Mary Ellyn Sensenbrenner and Full Compass.