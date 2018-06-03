press release: The final WYSO Music Makers concert of the season features music students ages 8 to 18 performing various works on violin, guitar, piano and hand drums. The concert is free and open to the public, with a reception to follow.

The WYSO Music Makers program provides private music lessons, performance opportunities, and musical instruments to all interested children regardless of their family background or resources. Learn more about WYSO Music Makers at wysomusic.org/ wysomusicmakers.

* 4 pm to 5 pm, with a reception to follow, Sunday, June 3, 2018, UW-Madison Music Hall, 925 Bascom Mall

Free