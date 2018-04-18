Young Professional Week
YPWeek is a week long platform for discovery, adventure and meaningful conversations about the issues that matter among young professionals in Wisconsin. YPWeek brings together key leaders in the community, at purposefully chosen locations that integrate the unique cultural assets with meaningful learning or social interaction. The activities engage the millennial workforce in experiences that are important to you as a YP while educating your employers on the important role these functions play in retaining you as their workforce.
