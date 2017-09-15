YWCA Empowerment Center Open House

press release: YWCA Madison is inviting the public to our new Empowerment Center on September 15. We will hold two sessions: 11am to 1pm and 4pm to 6pm. The open house is an opportunity for the public to meet CEO Vanessa McDowell, tour the facility, and learn more in-depth about programs and projects held in the facility.

The relocation of YWCA Madison’s Empowerment Center from 3101 Latham Drive to 2040 S. Park on September 1, 2017 will allow growth of programs and better accessibility for participants. The new space features expanded training and classroom space, is directly off several bus lines and close to the South Transfer Point. “Originally there was conversation about renovating our current space to make it more functional,” said CEO Vanessa McDowell, “but one of the biggest barriers we’ve found for folks getting to us is accessibility. Many of our participants do not have cars and getting from the South Transfer Point to our current location could take an hour, and then include a long walk on a road without sidewalks. Our new facility will be in the heart of the community that we serve, and just blocks from the South Transfer Point, and in close proximity to partners with whom we serve alongside.”

The Empowerment Center relocation project will happen in two phases; with a soft launch on September 1, 2017. YWCA looks to finalize the project by February 28, 2018. The Empowerment Center houses YWCA’s Job Training & Transit and Race & Gender Equity Programs.

Services provided and impact created at the Empowerment Center in 2016:

· Job Training Programs - 337 individuals participated in 2016

· YW Transit (JobRide) - Over 27,000 ride to 176 unique riders in 2016

· Restorative Justice Programs - 1,563 individuals participated in 2016

· Driver’s License Recovery - Over 50 driver’s licenses were reinstated

YWCA Madison is on a mission to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families and strengthen our community. YWCA Madison is part of an international movement serving over 2 million in the United States and 25 million worldwide. For comprehensive information about this important work, go to www.ywcamadison.org and www.ywca.org.