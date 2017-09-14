press release: Join us for an full afternoon of learning and collaboration around key steps to take us further towards our Zero Suicide goal in Dane County.

Agenda includes:

An update by Dane County Executive Joe Parisi on progress made since the June, 2016 Zero Suicide Conference and challenges going forward.

An opportunity to learn about Zero Suicide progress at Centerstone Behavioral Health System through a phone interview with Becky Stoll. Becky was one of the keynote speakers at the June, 2016 Conference and her presentation was very well received.

A panel discussion exploring the overlap between opioid and other substance abuse and suicide. Recent data suggests that people with substance use disorders are about six times more likely to die by suicide than the general population. Panel members will include clinicians and others involved in both the Stop the Overdose Epidemic partners and the Zero Suicide Project.

An opportunity for participants to share their ideas on how to better integrate the overdose prevention and suicide prevention work.

Two options for the last 75 min.: