Hibiscus for the win

Saisons are among the most sought-after springtime seasonals. Potosi Brewing’s Fleur de Farmhouse is currently finding its way onto Madison taps.

What is it? La Fleur de Farmhouse from the Potosi Brewing Company.

Style: The saison emerged in the French-speaking region of Belgium. Traditionally they would have been light or very weak, as sessionable as possible for working farmhands to drink at lunch. The modern saison is golden to deep amber in color, light-bodied and bubbly. They have earthy, spicy, fruity character balanced with some sour to acidic flavors. The yeast that ferments them often imparts a spicy pepperish quality. They commonly fall around 5% ABV.

Background: Fleur de Farmhouse was recently released for Madison Craft Beer Week. It was co-created by the Potosi Brewing Company and members of the Madison Homebrewers and Tasters Guild.

The beer is a light-bodied dry saison with traditional character. Fleur de Farmhouse is made with additions of fresh ground coriander, cracked black pepper and dried hibiscus. “We wanted to make a saison that’s a little more fun,” says Potosi brewer Joseph Struett.

The saison style is defined by a yeast strain that imparts notes of earthy mustiness and hints of pepper spiciness. Fleur de Farmhouse starts there; fresh black pepper ratchets up the spiciness even more. Also, there’s an addition of ground coriander that lends soft citrus notes to the background much like what you find in a Belgian witbier. However, the hibiscus added after fermentation is what really makes this saison unique, with floral notes and a red-pinkish hue to the beer’s otherwise copper color. Fleur de Farmhouse finishes at 5.5 percent ABV and just a small amount of Mt. Hood hops to give it 15 IBUs. Both Briess Malt & Ingredients Company and Gorst Valley Hops donated ingredients to make the beer. It is found only on draft and sells for $6-$7/glass.

Tasting notes:

Aroma: Floral notes of hibiscus and light earthiness of yeast.

Appearance: Copper color with a red-pinkish tint. There’s also a faint pink hue to the soft white head.

Texture: Medium-bodied and bubbly.

Taste: The light saison yeast comes out early in the profile. The hibiscus lends a combination of mild soft citrus and floral sweetness to the background.

Finish/Aftertaste: Black pepper and light notes of lemon citrus are there for accent.

Glassware: The tulip glass is ideal for the saison.

Pairs well with: grilled seafood, especially lighter-textured fish. But it is perhaps even better on its own as a pre-meal beer. It’s bubbly, crisp and dry which will cleanse and prepare the palate for a meal ahead.

The Verdict: Fleur de Farmhouse is a flavorful take on the style. The hibiscus really stands out in both aroma and taste. There’s just enough present; it doesn’t overwhelm the light earthy notes of the saison yeast. The coriander also plays well with the overall flavor profile by adding a touch of soft citrus to complement a small amount of bready wheat in the grist. I was most pleasantly surprised how well the added ground pepper supplements the spicy qualities of the yeast without being too much of a good thing. In the end, this is a saison that’s light, dry, crisp and expertly accented with enough hibiscus to make it an interesting and very enjoyable summer beer.