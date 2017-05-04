Booze in the blender

It’ll be tacos and margaritas galore at the new, aptly named Madison Margarita Fest. The summer festival is on June 10 in the back parking lot of the Fuller & Johnson Manufacturing Company building on East Washington Avenue. The historic brick structure is now home to Pasqual’s Cantina. The southwestern restaurant is organizing the event with Isthmus.

More than a dozen local restaurants will be serving their own take on the classic taco and mixing up batches of margaritas. The festival is an all-you-can-eat/drink affair. General admission tickets ($50) go on sale on May 5 at Pasqual’s Cantina or online at madritafest.com. VIP tickets are also available.

Tex Tubbs, Canteen, Heritage Tavern, Pasqual’s Cantina, Lucille, Gotham Bagels and Grampa’s Pizzeria/Gib’s Bar will be offering both tacos and margaritas at the fest. El Grito Taqueria, Oliver’s Public House, Ohio Tavern and El Sabor de Puebla will be doing tacos only. Meanwhile, El Dorado, Francisco’s Cantina, Old Sugar Distillery, The Rigby, Cask & Ale and the Tip Top Tavern will be focusing solely on margaritas.

Nestled into a fairly residential section of the Tenney-Lapham Neighborhood, Margarita Fest is expected to have a backyard barbecue-feel, with plenty of seating and tents providing shade to attendees. A yet-to-be-announced DJ will be there to set an upbeat vibe.