Jeff Castelaz — KT Tunstall’s Madison connection

Scottish pop-rock KT Tunstall isn’t the only undergoing a personal and professional renaissance. Her manager — an ex-Wisconsinite with strong ties to the scene — knows how she feels.

Madison music lovers with deep memories — or those who saw The Smart Studios Story documentary — may recall Jeff Castelaz, the Marquette grad who managed Milwaukee’s Citizen King in the late ‘90s and formed the Los Angeles-based Dangerbird record label that eventually grew to rep top-flight groups like Silversun Pickups, Fitz and the Tantrums and Hot Hot Heat. Castelaz stepped away from that role four years ago to become the president of Elektra Records.

And then he gave it all up last year to go back to music management.

“In 2016, the manager is really the label,” says Castelaz, calling over a lunch in New Orleans, where he maintains one of his two homes (the other’s in Los Angeles). “You’re charged with delivering for the artist. At a recording company, you’re always the person on the other side of the table. As a manager, you’re on the artist’s side.”

Castlaz’s other passion project transcends the music biz. It’s the Pablove Foundation, the organization he formed with his wife, JoAnn Thrallkill, after losing their son, Pablo, to a rare form of childhood cancer in 2009. Thrallkill Is the foundation’s president; Castelaz is chairman of the board.

“We started it with the spirit of a Wisconsin fighter,” he says. “Everyone in Wisconsin has to fight to get attention. You have to raise your hand, raise your voice.”

Castelaz sees a parallel to young cancer patients, whose families often must advocate for themselves in a bewildering maze of doctors, treatments and medical bills, all while still trying to experience the joy and playfulness of childhood. Pablove, which raises money to support childhood cancer research, also encourages young patients to experience art and photography. Castelaz’s music-industry connections help fuel the effort: The members of Maroon 5, for instance, are annual donors.

× Expand Shervin Lainez Jeff Catstelaz and KT Tunstall

Castelaz had an instant affinity with Tunstall, whom he met right after she’d endured, in succession, the three most stressful things that can happen to a human being: a move, a divorce and a death in the family.

“I found a real sympathy with this woman at the other end of the phone,” says Castelaz of his impromptu, speed-date job interview with Tunstall. “She wanted to do right by her contributions to the world. I’m lucky I met her at a point when she needed a comrade who could be a mirror in some way.”

“One of my favorite things about the process is that, at the very least, you have a new friend,” Castelaz says. “For me, as a manager, that’s really important. When you manage a musician, you’d stand in harm’s way for them. You listen to their art and find a way to explain it in a truthful way.”

Castelaz doesn’t get back to Wisconsin much these days, although his father and brother still live in Milwaukee. He’s unlikely to make a guest appearance at Tunstall’s Friday show at the Barrymore show (he’ll be gearing up for a foundation-related charity bike ride instead) but you can bet he’ll be there in spirit.

Read Aaron Conklin’s Q & A with KT Tunstall here.