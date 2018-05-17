Isthmus Picks Playlist: May 17-24

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison during the week of May 17-24, 2018. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

Joyann Parker, Thursday, May 17, The Brink Lounge, 8 pm: Minneapolis singer and multi-instrumentalist Joyann Parker plays swinging blues guitar while making great use of her powerful voice, which can hit those sad, bluesy lows and still croon skyward. Her 2018 album, Hard to Love, is full of jealous lovers and romantic howling, and Parker’s songwriting is backed by a great jazz band. With Shelley Faith, H2.

Negative Example, Thursday, May 17, Art In Gallery, 7:30 pm: As a member of punk-based experimenters Tar Babies, guitarist-singer Bucky Pope is one of Madison’s direct connections to the 1980s DIY scene that grew as an antidote to corporate rock and disco in the ’70s (and eventually exploded into the mainstream as “alternative rock” and grunge in the ’90s). Pope currently leads Negative Example, which marries his one-of-a-kind guitar playing (by turns loping or incendiary) and catholic approach to songwriting to a band full of musical ringers (including Stephanie Rearick and Tim Sullivan). This all-star local bill also features Squarewave and Anna Wang.

On Your Feet! Thursday, May 17, Overture Hall, 7:30 pm: Gloria and Emilio Estefan are Latin/pop music royalty, and this Broadway show charts their lives and musical careers with an infectious score and breathtaking dance numbers. At its heart is a compelling story of a couple rising from humble origins in Cuba to multi-platinum status. Many of the performers in the show (the lone Wisconsin tour stop ) are direct from Broadway, and the orchestra features original members of the Miami Sound Machine. You’ll have trouble staying in your seats, for sure. ALSO: Friday (8 pm), Saturday (2 & 8 pm) and Sunday (1 & 6:30 pm), May 18-20.

Craig Robinson, Thursday, May 17, Comedy Club on State, 8:30 and 11 pm: Everybody loves Craig Robinson. The actor — best known for his work on The Office, and films including Pineapple Express, This is the End and Morris from America — is also a hugely talented musical comedian. His voice is almost as big as his personality, meaning he fills up pretty much any room he enters. Don’t miss a chance to share the love. If you can’t make the show (it is sold out as of press time), you can always catch Robinson in his starring role on the paranormal sitcom Ghosted. ALSO: Friday-Saturday, May 18-19, 8 and 10:30 pm.

Caroline Smith, Friday, May 18, High Noon Saloon, 6:30 pm: Minneapolis-based indie-pop singer-songwriter Caroline Smith brings her R&B infused soft rock to High Noon Saloon. The song “Bloodstyle,” off her most recent full-length album, Half About Being a Woman, features Smith’s smooth, sad-yet-funky vocal delivery as she sings about trying to find herself again after a difficult breakup. Smith also collaborated with Lizzo on the 2014 banger, “Let ’em Say.” Frequent bandmate and fellow crooner Eric Mayson opens.

Helmet + Prong, Friday, May 18, Majestic Theatre, 9 pm: For those who like their music loud, there are few better options than Helmet. The New York City hard rockers scored a hit in the ‘90s with “Unsung,” and have spent the years since maturing into one of the genre’s cornerstones. Joining them will be Prong, another group of headbanging New Yorkers led by the virtuosic guitarist Tommy Victor.

Ciel, Saturday, May 19, Robinia Courtyard, 10 pm: Already a star in her hometown of Toronto, Cindy Li — better known as DJ Ciel — aims to turn the dance scene on its ear. With her tireless promotion of female and LGBTQ artists in the male-dominated electronic community, Ciel is as much a trailblazer as she is a party starter. And make no mistake about it, she can seriously throw down. With NLP and Geoff K.

WORT Block Party, Sunday, May 20, 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 11 am-7 pm: Are you ready for the summer festival season? You better GET ready, because community radio station WORT-FM has put together a music lineup worthy of an all-day stay. Headlining is The Congregation, a rockin’ soul combo from Chicago, and also visiting are Milwaukee hip-hop/polka hybrid November Criminals. The instant party that is VO5 will throw down just ahead of the headliners, and Madison is also ably represented by Orquesta SalSoul del Mad, Gentle Brontosaurus and Old Tin Can String Band. As always, the event features the Madison Homebrewers and Tasters Guild beer garden, plenty of food, and activities for the kids.

Queens of the Stone Age, Tuesday, May 22, Breese Stevens Field, 6:30 pm: Topping the genre-defining work he did with stoner metal legends Kyuss was no easy feat, but Josh Homme pulled it off with Queens of the Stone Age. For more than 20 years, Homme and his band of high desert hellraisers have consistently put out music that’s equal parts artistic mastery and commercial success, making them one of the most important rock bands of their era. Their Mark Ronson-produced seventh LP, Villains, was released last year. With loud and heavy British duo Royal Blood.

Caitlin Canty, Tuesday, May 22, Ruby, 7 pm: Americana singer-songwriter Caitlin Canty is touring in support of her new album, Motel Bouquet. Songs like the single “Scattershot” are quiet and ominously withdrawn, giving Canty’s voice room to echo over musical landscapes that recall long empty roads and small, lonely towns. Like she did on her last record, Reckless Skyline, Canty works with a group of talented folk instrumentalists based in Nashville. With Corey Mathew Hart.

Chrome, Tuesday, May 22, The Frequency, 8 pm: Post-punk forefathers Chrome have gone through several line-up changes since the late 1970s, but their latest album, Techromancy, is still wild and weird rock ‘n’ roll with sci-fi themes. The band, now led by guitarist Helios Creed, combines alien-like sound collages with fast-paced and industrial hard-rock songs. The lead track, “Administer the Treatment,” is full of discordant guitars and machine noises, with the vocals seemingly screaming through a satellite transmission. With Sinking Suns.

GOSH! Wednesday, May 23, Mickey’s Tavern, 10 pm: The Chicago psych-rock band GOSH! makes simple, catchy music about loneliness and love with a distinct Midwestern punk vibe. On their latest single and music video “The Dishwasher,” off their upcoming full-length album Odyssey, the band uses a drum machine and a quiet, spacy guitar riff to muse about the joys and troubles of nomadic life in a touring band. With local indie-pop band Exploration Team and shoegazers Wash.

Doomstress, Wednesday, May 23, The Wisco, 8:30 pm: Visiting from Houston, Texas, Doomstress is a no-nonsense metal trio led by bassist/frontwoman Doomstress Alexis. If you’ve ever wished ‘70s NWOBHM bands sounded doomier, you already love Doomstress. Opening are Portage doom/psych trio Ov Moros, which released the excellent Roanoke concept album last summer; and Red Museum, a Madison act that has fully absorbed the lessons of synthesized horror movie soundtracks.

Here Come the Mummies, Thursday, May 24, Majestic Theater, 8:30 pm: They may be dead, but you need to see Here Come the Mummies live. The Nashville-based funk collective performs in character, and no one knows the true identity of the Mummies. But their chops are impeccable, and rumor has it there are several Grammy winners in the band. Those who like theatrics and booty shakin’ shouldn’t miss this. With Porky’s Groove Machine.

Luke Arvid (album release), Thursday, May 24, High Noon Saloon, 9 pm: As both a solo artist and a member of The Fingers, Luke Arvid is deeply entrenched in Madison’s Americana scene. Now, the always-inventive alt-country troubadour is celebrating the release of Greenmoth, his fourth full-length, and he’s offering audiences a pretty sweet deal: A cool $10 buys you a ticket to the show and the album, in addition to support from openers Robby Schiller (of Blueheels) and Nick Brown Band. Trust us: This is the best Hamilton you’ll spend all week.

