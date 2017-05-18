Isthmus Picks Playlist (May 18-25, 2017)

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison during the week of May 18-25, 2017. For more information on these shows, read on under the Spotify playlist!

×

Hippo Campus: Thursday, May 18, Majestic Theatre, 9 pm: Hippo Campus isn’t just another band on the rise — they’re currently on track to leave Earth’s orbit entirely. The St. Paul, Minnesota-based indie pop four-piece is only in their third year of existence, but they have already performed at major festivals such as SXSW and Lollapalooza, appeared on Conan and shared the stage with My Morning Jacket and Modest Mouse. And all that before even releasing a proper album — their debut, Landmark, came out in February. With Remo Drive.

High Plains: Thursday, May 18, Gates of Heaven, 7 pm: The new electroacoustic duo High Plains is comprised of Madison cellist Mark Bridges and Canada's Scott Morgan, an ambient artist also known as Loscil. Their debut for famed experimental label Kranky is a testament to their interest in exploratory, thoughtful composition. Ambient act Anjou and songwriter Alej Perez open.

Isabella Lippi Trio: Friday, May 19, Farley's House of Pianos, 7:30 pm: Violinist Isabella Lippi has been a rising star ever since she debuted with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra at 10 years old. Since then, she's toured the world and played with every major symphony in the land. The Stoughton resident is currently concertmaster at the Elgin Symphony. She'll be joined by Chicago-based cellist Paula Kosower and pianist Kuang-Hao Huang. Hear these powerhouse players perform up close as part of Farley's Salon Piano series.

Graminy: Friday, May 19, Brink Lounge, 7:30 pm: Graminy is self-described as "class-grass" — and with good reason. The Madison quintet mixes up bluegrass rhythms with classical traditions, and for the musically literate it's fun to try to dig down to the roots and hear how they blend these seemingly disparate phyla. For everyone else, it's pure enjoyment just to sit back and listen to the beautiful sounds they create.

Todd Barry: Friday, May 19, Comedy Club on State, 8 & 10:30 pm: Known for his deader-than-deadpan delivery and sardonic wit, Todd Barry has cemented himself as a comedic legend. He was recently seen on Colbert promoting his recently published first book, Thank You For Coming To Hattiesburg. Barry is also known for his successful improvisational crowd work, basing an entire tour and recent special on just that. If you're lucky, maybe he'll pick on you a little bit. With Bryan Morris, Gena Gephart. ALSO: Saturday, May 20, 8 & 10:30 pm.

Pert Near Sandstone + Dead Horses: Saturday, May 20, High Noon Saloon, 9:30 pm: Minnesota bluegrass alchemists Pert Near Sandstone are as at home on stage at Telluride as they are at a house show. Discovery of Honey, their eighth record, reunites them with founding member Ryan Young, who left to play fiddle for Trampled by Turtles seven years ago. Young engineered the new project, an earthy blend ranging from jug music to glossy folk numbers. Milwaukee's Dead Horses keep it simple and scaled down; a signature country-grass sound built around Sarah Vos' classic, up-in-the-hills vocals. These are two of the Midwest's very best in one show.

Rated Her: Saturday, May 20, Frequency, 6:30 pm: Rated Her continues to grow as a variety showcase for female performers both well-known — such as May special guest musicians Meghan Rose and Vanessa Tortolano — and soon-to-be favorites. This month's lineup also includes music by Raka Bandyo and a headlining solo set by violinist Julia McConahay (of folk-rockers SHESHE), plus spoken word (Cooper Talbot), dance (Lili Luxe, Sophie Steinberger) and comedy (Anna Yovich).

Bonobo: Saturday, May 20, Orpheum Theater, 9 pm: Bonobo’s live show is a very human thing. Bandleader Simon Green's ensemble performances add striking depth to his downtempo, vibey tunes in a way that's suited for fans of Caribou and Floating Points as well as for fans of Big Gigantic and Lotus. LA DJ & radio host Jeremy Sole opens.

WORT Block Party: Sunday, May 21, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (200 block), 11 am-7 pm: A Madison Homebrewers and Tasters Guild beer garden, arts & crafts vendors, info tables, kids' activities — all are a given at the annual block party hosted by listener-sponsored radio station WORT-FM. An eclectic local music lineup is also guaranteed. This year includes Afrobeat and Latin funk by Immigré, bluegrass and country by Soggy Prairie Boys, a fest-closing set by the Clyde Stubblefield All Stars and more.

Dave King Trio: Sunday, May 21, Cafe Coda, 7 pm: Drummer Dave King is probably best known for playing in the Bad Plus, a jazz trio unafraid to cross often sacrosanct genre boundaries. That's also a hallmark of King's career in general, as he's played with acts ranging from singer-songwriter Mason Jennings to hip-hop collective the Coup to popster Donna Lewis. His trio also includes longtime Steve Miller Band bassist Billy Peterson and Michigan pianist Bill Carrothers, a busy bandleader in his own right.

Never Walk Alone Tour, Sunday, May 21, High Noon Saloon, 5 pm: Are you a fan of girl power, poppy R&B jams and youth empowerment? Check out this showcase and anti-bullying fundraiser from Trilogy, a new three-piece girl group from the Madison area that's channeling some serious Salt-N-Pepa vibes. The event also features performances from J ackson Twins, Trend-N-Topic, Gavin A E Doby, La Moda, and Jalen McCullough.

Gentle Brontosaurus, Sunday, May 21, The Wisco, 8 pm: Break out your pocket dictionaries, folks. Madison’s favorite hyper-literate indie poppers Gentle Brontosaurus are set to headline the Wisco. Joining the group will be local dark folk-rockers Gods in the Chrysalis and southern Illinois-based KELVEN, a self-described weirdo pop and outlaw country duo.

Granny Tweed, Wednesday, May 24, The Wisco, 9 pm: Judging by the semi-demented eclecticism of Granny Tweed, there is clearly something in the water in Kansas, where the group came together in 2008. Now relocated to Denver, Colorado, the trio still mixes up grungy guitar rock, straight country and surf twang, sometimes in the same song. They visit the Wisco with Denver one-man-band Randall Conrad Olinger in tow; local punkers Winning Ugly round out the bill.

The Wind and the Wave: Thursday, May 25, Frequency, 8:30 pm: Hailing from the music-rich city of Austin, Texas, it takes a lot for the Wind and the Wave to stand out. But the alt-country duo of Dwight Baker and Patty Lynn do so deftly, thanks in no small part to their uncanny ability to make little sound big; the pair has all of the fullness and energy of seasoned arena rockers. With Justin Kawika Young, the Native Sibling.

Find the full rundown of this week's Isthmus Picks here.