Gallery: Madison's March for Our Lives

On Saturday, thousands of Madisonians of all ages marched from Library Mall to the Capitol to demand action on gun control. It's the second time the Capitol steps have been flooded with protestors since a school shooting in Parkland, Florida in February left 17 students dead.

In between the school walkout two weeks ago and today's march, the Wisconsin state legislature met in extraordinary session to craft a bill on school safety. That bill will provide grants to shore up school security and put more police in schools, but a provision requiring background checks for gun purchases was stripped out.