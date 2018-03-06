March Television Preview: Roseanne is back! (and she supports Trump)

The month of March often brings the first taste of spring… then a little more winter… and then some more spring. This March brings some critically acclaimed returning comedies, including Silicon Valley (HBO), and the anticipated reboot of the ABC classic sitcom Roseanne.

Jessica Jones (Netflix, returning March 8)

Entering its second season, Krysten Ritter (Breaking Bad) stars as the title character in the Marvel series Jessica Jones. Jones is a DIY detective with rough edges, a bad attitude and superhuman physical strength. In season one, Jessica decided to reluctantly return to being a superhero when a villainous man named Kilgrave (David Tennant, Doctor Who) terrorizes and kidnaps young women. This season, Jessica grapples with her own personal tragedies and memories — though also maybe with Kilgrave, who returns for another season despite his apparent death at the end of the last one. This series is another example of Marvel’s strong material blended with great writing and acting. If you love female-driven dark dramas with a tinge of sarcasm, check this show out.

Barry (HBO, premiering March 25)

Barry stars Bill Hader (Saturday Night Live) in a role perfectly suited for him. Co-created by Hader and Silicon Valley creator Alec Berg, Hader plays the title character, a hitman who feels lonely and dissatisfied with his life. However, he finds meaning when he discovers the LA theater scene while he’s out there for a job. The show also boasts a colorful cast of characters including Stephen Root (King of the Hill) and Henry Winkler (Happy Days). The premise is smart yet goofy, and I’m eager to enjoy the series.

Billions (Showtime, returning March 25)

I was a little late to Billions, but now I can’t get enough of it. The show is entering its third season and stars Damian Lewis (Homeland) as an arrogant, cutthroat hedge fund manager who’s made some unsavory deals. Paul Giamatti (Sideways) plays his counterpart, a U.S. Attorney in New York City who is tirelessly trying to convict Lewis’ character for his white-collar crimes. It’s reminiscent of Robert De Niro and Al Pacino’s cat-and-mouse film Heat, but has a flavor all its own. If you are interested in high-stakes plots, quick-witted humor and exploring what’s right and wrong, Billions is for you.

Silicon Valley (HBO, returning March 25)

In my opinion, Silicon Valley is one of the best comedies of the 2010s. It follows a group of young male coders looking for success in the lucrative tech industry. This season, the Pied Piper startup team is in disarray per usual, and attempting to combat the efforts of their older rival Gavin Belson (Matt Ross, Captain Fantastic). SV’s winning formula is its balance between tech knowledge and razor-sharp humor. The entertaining cast includes Zach Woods (The Office) as the awkward Jared and comedian/writer/Oscar nominee Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) as Dinesh. I can’t wait to see what comes next; one of the best things about this show is its unpredictability.

Roseanne (ABC, reboot March 27)

I don’t often see a reason to relaunch a television series, especially shows that have been off the air for several years. However, the iconic sitcom Roseanne seems suited for the times we’re living in. The original series aired from 1988 to 1997 on ABC, and comedian Roseanne Barr starred as a headstrong working-class mom. Original cast members John Goodman (10 Cloverfield Lane) and Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird) will also return. The show, which centers on the blue-collar family, will have Roseanne’s character be a Trump fan, while her sister Jackie (played by Metcalf) will continue to be a Democrat. I think it’s an interesting dynamic to explore in these divisive times, especially with the wicked sense of humor of the writing staff on Roseanne.