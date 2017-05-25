SummerStuff

We look forward to summer all winter long, but once we get to Memorial Day, the season is a constant battle. The enemies? Bugs. The harmful rays of the sun. Being out of cell phone range. Here are 10 ways to help you cope and emerge triumphant.

× Expand The Thermacell mosquito repeller is portable. Battery-operated. It can create a 15’x15’ mosquito-free zone. Can it be real? Available at camping supply and hardware stores.

The best part about protecting your eyes fromthe harmful UV rays of the sun is that (unlike other protective wear) sunglasses make you look cool and sophisticated. Available from net-a-porter.com —and everywhere.

Tired of drinking from water bottles that don’t collapse? Plastic-free Que bottles do. Available at camping supply stores.

The sun is not your friend. This cool long-sleeve swim tee from Lands’ End might make you feel better about the fact you’re wearing sleeves.

Unbelievably, your tent site in the middle of the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest has perfect cell reception. But how do you recharge your phone? The BaseCamp wood-fired stove and charger. Available from biolitenergy.com.

Certain destinations — Isle Royale, the Boundary Waters — require serious anti-mosquito measures like this old-school mosquito net. Available at camping supply and department stores.

× Expand Emoji beach balls. Because: three-dimensional emoji. From Party City.

× Expand This roofed hammock contraption is good for times when that perfect spot to swing is nowhere near a tree. Also good for pretending you’re the main character in Hemingway’s “The Snows of Kilimanjaro.” Available from Ace Hardware stores.