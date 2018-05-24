Best of the Mallards promotions 2018

× Expand Madison Mallards

The Mallards have been around long enough to have become an integral part of summer in Madison. The baseball is fun. The food and the beer are excellent. Mondo opportunities for selfies with Maynard and Millie Mallard. And always something special going on in a series of promo nights. Check the full schedule here.

June 8: Another year, another Chris Farley bobblehead. This one features the character from Tommy Boy. And the medic gets out and says, “Oh my God.” New guy’s around the corner puking his guts out.

June 10: This bobblehead giveaway is of former UW football star T.J. Watt – who is now a Pittsburgh Steeler. This one could prove controversial.

June 15: The Zooperstars, uncontrollable in their inflatable suits, will cheer you up, guaranteed.

June 28: For some reason, Maynard is riding a unicorn in this bobblehead tableau. You do you, Maynard.

June 30: Team ZOOM – really cool dogs who do great tricks from catching Frisbees to agility courses – shows what our furry friends can accomplish. Plus, the giveaway is a car magnet phone holder. So your phone will finally stop slipping down between the cupholder and the seat.

July 5: A free concert by Pat McCurdy after the show.

July 15: Maynard as a “troll” bobblehead giveaway.

July 26: It’s a dog toy giveaway.

July 29: Millie Mallard dresses up like Hermione Granger from Harry Potter for this bobblehead giveaway.

Aug. 6: Kids under 12 eat free, with a hot dog, chips and a soda.

Aug. 11: Illusionist Glen Gerard will bring magic to the Duck Pond.