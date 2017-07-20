Old made new

× Expand A before-and-after look at the exterior at 1025 E. Johnson St.

It’s hard to ignore the influx of high rise and luxury apartments downtown. Older properties are being torn down to make way for higher-density housing. Keith and Lori Wessel of Wessel Properties strive to do things differently by restoring historic homes to their original look.

They started with one house in 1978. Keith, a local attorney, and Lori have now expanded Wessel Properties to five homes, totaling 13 apartment units. Their properties are located on the near east side on the isthmus and in downtown Madison.

Keith says there are two schools of thought about development — those who favor renovation of degraded housing stock and those who think it’s better to tear down and redevelop. “Too often big developments come in and try to demolish history,” says Keith. He feels that people generally like what he and Lori are doing.

The two prefer to remove any additions or renovations already done on the properties: “We try to take them back to what they originally were,” says Lori. The properties the Wessels purchase frequently have original woodwork, but the couple will often mill new wood to mimic and match the home’s original look if any wood was removed or damaged throughout the years. It’s not uncommon for these homes to have gone through multiple renovations. Roofs and walls will have four or five layers of materials, pocket doors are plastered over and hardwood can be so dirty it appears black. Getting down to what is original sometimes means uncovering more than 100 years of history.

The Tenney-Lapham Neighborhood Plan, originally created in 1995, outlines a vision for the neighborhood that includes preserving architectural history. Patty Prime, president of the Tenney-Lapham Neighborhood Association, says that the Wessels’ work is helping to “anchor the character of the neighborhood. The diversity of older housing is part of the charm of Tenney-Lapham.”

× Expand A before-and-after look at the 1025 E. Johnson St. kitchen.

Another advantage is that their rent is lower than what is charged in the new high-rise developments. “It supports the affordability of living here,” Prime says. And, she adds, “They are good landlords, so they bring in good neighbors.”

Wessel Properties’ largest building is downtown at 302 W. Wilson St. It contains five apartment units and was originally built in 1915. New oak trim lines the windows, doors and baseboards to match the original look of the home. Renovations to each of the bathrooms and kitchens were made. The Wessels had the units wired for DSL, phone, cable, and speakers. The huge bay window at the front of the house faces South Henry Street and brings in natural light to the entire first floor.

A two-apartment unit at 15 N. Baldwin St. is a 1900 Victorian home with historic woodwork and refinished wood floors. The remodeled kitchen has new tile flooring, a gas stove, disposal and dishwasher. Traditional Victorian features, including bay windows and decorative trim, are the highlights of the Baldwin property.

The restorations have been completed primarily by Keith and Lori, with some help from other family members. Keith, who does the carpentry, has worked with wood all his life. “My grandfather was a carpenter and my father was a carpenter. I learned a lot from them,” Keith says. “Now you can learn it all on YouTube.”

Sweat equity helps the Wessels afford the projects and keep rents down. Lori maintains their website, cleans, paints and conducts showings while Keith does the renovations and bookkeeping. Young professionals and couples are their most frequent renters.

Efficiency/studios are $725-$875, 1 bedrooms run $770-$1170, and 2 bedrooms range from $1220-$1280.

Wessel Properties

608-215-7231, wesselproperties.com