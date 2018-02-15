Madison style

× Expand Troy Kattreh and Pam Schwarzbach

There aren’t many folks in town with more outdoor apparel experience than Pam Schwarzbach and Troy Kattreh. As co-owners of The Ascentials, an independent sales agency, they have represented some of the most familiar brands in the business, like Mountain Hardwear and Chaco, for more than 20 years.

So when the married couple saw the opportunity to hang an awning, or in this case two, above their very own shop dedicated to all things fashionable as well as functional, they jumped at the chance.

Hive opened in November in the 1,700-square-foot L-shaped space formerly home to Lucca Clothing on Monroe Street, across Harrison Street from Trader Joe’s.

“We knew the Monroe Street community felt the loss of A Stone’s Throw and Twigs when it came to apparel shopping,” Kattreh says. “We are filling a void, but in our own unique way.”

The store carries an impressive selection of both men’s and women’s active attire and fully embraces this city’s aesthetic. “Madison is known as an active town and our patrons represent this,” Schwarzbach says. “At least half of our customers so far live in the neighborhood and they’re walking or biking here. They want to be fashionable, but in a way that reflects this lifestyle choice.”

National brands Patagonia and Prana have proven popular so far at Hive, but many smaller, lesser-known labels have done equally well. “We’ve seen tremendous success with DUER, a Canadian line of fashion-forward performance apparel,” Kattreh says. “Our male customers are particularly excited about their ‘No Sweat Pant,’ which presents as a sophisticated work pant, but has so much stretch, it’s kind of like wearing pajamas.” And it’s made in numerous cuts and colors.

× Expand The DUER no sweat pant fits with Madison’s casual style.

DUER’s Dish Denim line for women offers the same look as high-end jeans, but are 30 percent lighter and stronger than their designer counterparts. Schwarzbach touts the fact that they’re made with Coolmax, which both evaporates and repels moisture: “You could run or do yoga in these, then spill coffee on them and wipe it right up.” Sounds like a plan.

Items from SmartWool and Ibex have also been big sellers this winter, as have boiled wool jackets with cute asymmetrical cuts from Portland, Oregon’s Nau.

Hive tries to stock brands that want to do good. “Most labels in the outdoor industry pledge to act ethically in terms of their stance on environmental and labor issues,” Kattreh notes. “If there’s polyester, it likely to be recycled. Workers are fairly compensated. These practices are extremely important to our customers and to us.”

× Expand Jackets from Nau are designed in Portland, Oregon.

Both longtime near-west-side residents, the owners would love for the store to become the den of community and energy its name promises. They’ve started offering bi-weekly in-store yoga classes and hope to become a resource for people wanting to bring more activity into their lives. But most important for the couple is that the store is approachable. “Active or not, fashion-conscious outdoor apparel offers so many benefits,” Schwartzbach says. “I want our customers to realize that you can dress nicely and still stay really warm.”

Hive

1904 Monroe St.; 608-467-2410; hiveofmadison.com;

10 am-6 pm Mon.-Sat., 10 am-8 pm Thurs., 11 am-4 pm Sun.