Classic and relevant

American Players Theatre opens a blockbuster summer season — its 39th — on June 9. This year’s offerings include a surprising number of themes that seem timely today: political corruption, failing leaders, sexual predators, race relations, incarceration and gender fluidity.

“I wish I could say I had that all planned,” says the company’s artistic director Brenda DeVita, talking to Isthmus about the upcoming season. “But I really didn’t start out with an agenda. The fact that these plays feel so relevant — that’s the amazing thing about classical theater. We have many of the same struggles now that have plagued people throughout history. Power corrupts. There are good things and bad things in equal measure.”

When DeVita chooses the season of plays the company will mount the following year, it is not a solitary exercise. And it’s not done with a specific theme in mind. Instead, it’s a collaborative process that takes months, involving many conversations with directors and actors. DeVita discovers which plays, authors or subjects the artists are most excited about tackling next. Then it’s a matter of fitting the projects and schedules together with the theater’s core company of actors.

“It’s all about artists in the room,” says DeVita. “What do they see, what do they want to say? There are so many decisions that go into crafting the season. It’s a huge matrix. The job is to stack the plays we’re excited about on top of each other and commit to producing each of them at the absolute highest quality.”

Here’s a glimpse at what you can expect to find onstage in Spring Green this summer and fall.

On the Hill

As You Like It

By William Shakespeare, directed by James Bohnen

Two of Shakespeare’s favorite devices — cross-dressing and running away to the woods — meet in glorious fashion here. Dressed like a boy, Rosalind (Melisa Pereyra) teaches the young gentleman Orlando how to woo. Also featuring Tracy Michelle Arnold as Jaques and Marcus Truschinski as Touchstone.

Born Yesterday

By Garson Kanin, directed by Brenda DeVita

Shady businessman Harry Brock (David Daniel) heads to Washington with his ex-showgirl girlfriend Billie Dawn (Colleen Madden) in an attempt to shift the law to his side. But first he hires a journalist friend to make Billie appear more intelligent.

The Recruiting Officer

By George Farquhar, directed by William Brown

Recruiting officers travel from port to port in this uproarious Restoration comedy, wooing men into service at sea and women into their beds. Featuring Kelsey Brennan as Silvia, Nate Burger as Plume and Marcus Truschinski as Brazen.

Heartbreak House

by George Bernard Shaw, adapted and directed by Aaron Posner

Sweet Ellie Dunn has been invited to a party at the home of the eccentric Captain Shotover, where he lives with his bohemian daughter Hesione (Tracy Michelle Arnold) and her husband Hector (Jim DeVita). But Ellie has eyes for another man. A rich comedy about human folly and self-absorbed gentry.

Measure for Measure

By William Shakespeare, directed by Risa Brainin

The city of Vienna is rife with vice, which is magnified when power-hungry Angelo (Marcus Truschinski) assumes control of the city. When aspiring nun Isabella (Melisa Pereyra) pleads for justice in her brother’s case, Angelo asks for her virtue in exchange.

In the Touchstone Theatre

Blood Knot

By Athol Fugard, directed by Ron OJ Parson

Two brothers live a quiet, strained existence in a tiny house in apartheid South Africa. Morris (Jim DeVita) has very fair skin, and passes as white. His dark-skinned brother Zachariah (Gavin Lawrence) works long, painful hours as a sentry at the gate of a whites-only park.

Exit the King

By Eugène Ionesco, directed by Kenneth Albers

A fading ruler at the helm of a world in decline, King Berenger (James Ridge) is having some trouble accepting his fate.

Our Country’s Good

By Timberlake Wertenbaker, directed by Ameenah Kaplan

A group of soldiers and criminals have been sent to Australia as part of a recently created penal colony. The conditions are bad all around. To raise morale, Lieutenant Ralph Clark decides to stage a production of Farquhar’s comedy The Recruiting Officer, cast with inmates. Featuring Kelsey Brennan and Nate Burger.

Engaging Shaw

By John Morogiello, directed by David Frank

George Bernard Shaw (James Ridge) was known for his writing and his affection for women, matched only by his resolve to remain a bachelor. In this charming romantic comedy, the clever and charismatic Charlotte Payne-Townshend (Colleen Madden) sets her sights on wedding the wit.