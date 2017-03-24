Art Glass & Bead Show

The 12th annual Art Glass and Bead Show is just around the corner. It will be held on March 25 & 26, 2017 in Wisconsin's State Capitol. The retail show will take place on Saturday and Sunday, while the classes and workshops will be held all day Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Alliant Energy Center provides a safe, clean and friendly environment for our show. The Madison show debuts 75 exhibitors, 100 workshops, the Friday night Make-n-Take and the always popular Bead Challenge.

Take a moment to peek at the 2017 Art Glass and Bead Show website. It is full of amazing classes and top of the line vendors.