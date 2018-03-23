Art Glass & Bead Show

to Google Calendar - Art Glass & Bead Show - 2018-03-23 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art Glass & Bead Show - 2018-03-23 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art Glass & Bead Show - 2018-03-23 00:00:00 iCalendar - Art Glass & Bead Show - 2018-03-23 00:00:00

Alliant Energy Center-Exhibition Hall 1919 Alliant Energy Way , Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: The 13th annual Art Glass and Bead Show will be held on March 24 & 25, 2018 in Wisconsin's State Capitol. The retail show will take place on Saturday and Sunday, while the classes and workshops will be held all day Friday, Saturday and Sunday.  

The Alliant Energy Center provides a safe, clean and friendly environment for our show.  The Madison show debuts exhibitors from all over the world, workshops from the most accomplished instructors, the Friday night Make-n-Take and the always popular Bead Challenge.

Take a moment to peek at the 2018 Art Glass and Bead Show website.   

It is full of amazing classes and vendors you will not want to miss.

Info
Alliant Energy Center-Exhibition Hall 1919 Alliant Energy Way , Madison, Wisconsin 53713 View Map
Crafts
Art Exhibits & Events
608-838-8011
to Google Calendar - Art Glass & Bead Show - 2018-03-23 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art Glass & Bead Show - 2018-03-23 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art Glass & Bead Show - 2018-03-23 00:00:00 iCalendar - Art Glass & Bead Show - 2018-03-23 00:00:00