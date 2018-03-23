Art Glass & Bead Show

press release: The 13th annual Art Glass and Bead Show will be held on March 24 & 25, 2018 in Wisconsin's State Capitol. The retail show will take place on Saturday and Sunday, while the classes and workshops will be held all day Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Alliant Energy Center provides a safe, clean and friendly environment for our show. The Madison show debuts exhibitors from all over the world, workshops from the most accomplished instructors, the Friday night Make-n-Take and the always popular Bead Challenge.

Take a moment to peek at the 2018 Art Glass and Bead Show website.

It is full of amazing classes and vendors you will not want to miss.