press release: We’re rolling out the red carpet for the Can Film Festival, this year’s theme for the 7th annual Canstruction® Madison. A community competition to end hunger, Canstruction® Madison brings the community together to build imaginative structures out of canned goods and packaged food; after the event, the building blocks are donated to the MOM Food Pantry, one of the largest pantries in Dane County. Presented by Godfrey Kahn S.C and Associated Bank

Monday, April 24 – 6am-9pm (Build)

Tuesday, April 25– Sunday, April 30: Public Viewing and Voting (in person at West Towne Mall and on Facebook and Instagram)

Sunday, April 30, 6:30pm: Award Ceremony