Canstruction Madison

press release: Community members are invited to attend the 8th Annual Canstruction Mdison event beginning April 24 at the West Towne Mall in Madison, hosted by Middleton Outreach Ministry (MOM). Teams from businesses, churches, schools and organizations around Dane County will build giant structures made of canned goods and packaged food and will compete for awards with a primary goal to help End Hunger in our community. this year's theme Rock "CAN" Roll will have the West Towne Mall midway rocking! Come out and enjoy the

FREE event and vote for your favorite Cansculpture!

Dates; April 24 - May 5 during West Towne Mall hours (10AM-9PM).