Madison Audubon Field Trip

Friday's forecast calls for cold and rain: not ideal birding conditions. The Evening at Cherokee Marsh field trip is therefore rescheduled for tomorrow, Thursday, April 12. Same time (6:30-8:30 PM), same place (Cherokee Marsh North Unit), just better weather! Join us as we look for cranes, woodcock, bald eagles, and some early migrants. Free and open to the public.

Led by Tony Kalenic and Peter Fissel. Please email bmarsicek@madisonaudubon.org or call the office at (608) 255-2473 to reserve your spot. Visit madisonaudubon.org/calendar for more information on this and other field trips and events.