Madison Audubon Field Trip

press release: Join us for an evening at Cherokee Marsh! We are likely to see cranes, observe the courtship flight of woodcock and snipe, and see several spring migrants. Waterproof footwear is recommended. This trip is co-sponsored by Friends of Cherokee Marsh.

RAIN/SNOW DATE: Friday, April 17

ACCESSIBILITY FEATURES:

Trail grade and number/type of trail impediments are appropriate for those with difficulty walking or those wearing children in packs

Field trip leader is adept at birding by ear and can accommodate those with visual impairments

APPROXIMATE DISTANCE FOR WALKING: 1-3 miles

RSVP REQUIRED? NO

FIELD TRIP LEADERS: Peter Fissel (608-226-0260, peter.fissel@wisc.edu) and Levi Wood