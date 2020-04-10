Madison Audubon Field Trip
Cherokee Marsh-North Unit 6098 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Join us for an evening at Cherokee Marsh! We are likely to see cranes, observe the courtship flight of woodcock and snipe, and see several spring migrants. Waterproof footwear is recommended. This trip is co-sponsored by Friends of Cherokee Marsh.
RAIN/SNOW DATE: Friday, April 17
ACCESSIBILITY FEATURES:
Trail grade and number/type of trail impediments are appropriate for those with difficulty walking or those wearing children in packs
Field trip leader is adept at birding by ear and can accommodate those with visual impairments
APPROXIMATE DISTANCE FOR WALKING: 1-3 miles
RSVP REQUIRED? NO
FIELD TRIP LEADERS: Peter Fissel (608-226-0260, peter.fissel@wisc.edu) and Levi Wood