Southern Wisconsin Trout Unlimited Work Day

press release: The Sarbacker Easement on the Sugar River, located just 1/3 mile north of Paoli on Range Trail Road at the bridge crossing. Here is a map to this location. The map shows a fire number, but there is no fire number sign. We worked here on April 7. This is a new Dane County easement that you will want to check out.

We will be installing brush bundles along the stream bank using the brush piles we created during our April 7 workday. We may need to cut some fresh honeysuckles cut to add to the brush bundles.

The DNR will be installing oak posts on June 7, to which the brush bundles will be attached. They will also be giving instructions on how to build the bundles. If you are interested, we are meeting them at 10am on June 7. You are welcome to join us.

Picnic: There will be a picnic following the workday at the Sugar River Basco Unit Wildlife Unit Area (Neperud property). Just a short drive south of Paoli at 1065 Hwy 69.

If you can’t make the workday, you are welcome to join us at the picnic. Here is a map to the picnic location.

Bring: Some of us will be working in the river and others will be constructing the bundles on dry land. So, in addition to work gloves, sturdy shoes, and eye protection, bring your waders. The best gloves to use in the water are Atlas rubber palm gloves.

Also bring reusable water bottles that can be re-filled from our 5-gal water jug.

Parking: Park on Range Trail on the east side of the road. There is not much room to pull off to the side of the road, so it is important that everyone parks on the east side, keeping the road open for traffic.

RVSP: Please RSVP if you coming to the picnic so we can order food.