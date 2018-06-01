Spring Art Tour

press release: Nineteen quality professional artists and crafters living and/or working in the Mount Horeb area - including Blue Mounds, Mazomanie, Black Earth, Verona and rural areas in between - will open their rarely seen studios to the public over three days on the first weekend in June.

As visitors connect the dots on their map to create their own unique tour, they will also be able to explore the beauty of the springtime countryside in the unique glacially driftless area of South Central Wisconsin. This Open Art Studios event allows visitors to peek in on artists at work and demonstrating in a variety of media, including ceramics, painting, drawing, printmaking, sculpture, glass, wood, origami, jewelry, photography and more! Artworks will be available for purchase. Refreshments will be served at some art studios. We take pride in being a free and family friendly event with welcoming artists - some even allowing visitors to dabble in their particular art medium.

2018 ARTISTS

Tamlyn Akins

Chuck Bauer

Nancy Bruins

Heidi Clayton

Vicki France

Peg Ginsberg

Mikel Kelley

Tom Laudin

S.V. Medaris

John Pahlas

Julie Raasch

Rick Ross

Sue Schuetz

Luci Shirek

Bruce Taylor

Jane Varda

Karen Watson-Newlin

Larry Welo

Barbara Westfall