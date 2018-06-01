Spring Art Tour
press release: Nineteen quality professional artists and crafters living and/or working in the Mount Horeb area - including Blue Mounds, Mazomanie, Black Earth, Verona and rural areas in between - will open their rarely seen studios to the public over three days on the first weekend in June.
As visitors connect the dots on their map to create their own unique tour, they will also be able to explore the beauty of the springtime countryside in the unique glacially driftless area of South Central Wisconsin. This Open Art Studios event allows visitors to peek in on artists at work and demonstrating in a variety of media, including ceramics, painting, drawing, printmaking, sculpture, glass, wood, origami, jewelry, photography and more! Artworks will be available for purchase. Refreshments will be served at some art studios. We take pride in being a free and family friendly event with welcoming artists - some even allowing visitors to dabble in their particular art medium.