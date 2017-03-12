The 20th Annual ST. PATRICK'S DAY PARADE

It’s time for ‘the wearing of the green!” The St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee invites you and your organization to participate in the 2017 parade around Madison’s beautiful Capitol Square. We welcome sponsors, parade entries, volunteers and spectators to participate as we celebrate the Irish culture.

Benefits UW Carbone Cancer Center, GiGi's Playhouse - Madison and Logan's Heart and Smiles.

Sunday, March 12th, 2017

The Schedule that day includes:

10:00 Annual Shamrock Shuffle – Overture Center

Noon The Dane County Shamrock Club will raise the flag of Ireland in the Capitol Rotunda, an annual tradition.

1:00 The Parade Committee will be hosting traditional Irish contests such as “Most Freckles” and “Largest Clan” on the corner of Wisconsin & Mifflin

1:30 St Patrick’s Day Parade Begins - Capitol Square

3:00 St Pat's Eve (Celtic Cultural Center of Madison), Brink Lounge, 701 E. Washington Ave