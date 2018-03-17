× Expand The Irish Flag Ceremony for St. Patrick's Day, at the Capitol Rotunda.

press release: The Annual ST. PATRICK'S DAY PARADE

It’s time for ‘the wearing of the green!” The St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee invites you and your organization to participate in the 2018 parade around Madison’s beautiful Capitol Square. We welcome sponsors, parade entries, volunteers and spectators to participate as we celebrate the Irish culture.

Benefits UW Carbone Cancer Center, GiGi's Playhouse - Madison and Logan's Heart and Smiles.

The Schedule that day includes:

10:00 Annual Shamrock Shuffle – starting from State Street near State Street Brats; register day-of at the Pyle Center.

Noon The Dane County Shamrock Club presents the Irish Flag Ceremony at 12:00 noon, State Capitol Rotunda. This event is free and open to the public. The impressive ZOR Pipes and Drum Corp will permeate the Capitol with Irish music. Sheriff Dave Mahoney will be the guest speaker. The Cashel Dennehy Irish Dancers will perform and the Club will honor the Irish Couple of the Year, Stephanie and Larry Lowden. The unfurling of the Irish flag during the playing of the Irish National Anthem will end the ceremony.

1:00 The Parade Committee will be hosting traditional Irish contests such as “Most Freckles” and “Largest Clan” on the corner of Wisconsin & Mifflin

1:30 St Patrick’s Day Parade Begins - Capitol Square

3:00 St Pat's Eve (Celtic Cultural Center of Madison), Brink Lounge, 701 E. Washington Ave