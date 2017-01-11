Sugar Maple Traditional Music Festival

to Google Calendar - Sugar Maple Traditional Music Festival - 2017-08-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sugar Maple Traditional Music Festival - 2017-08-04 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sugar Maple Traditional Music Festival - 2017-08-04 00:00:00 iCalendar - Sugar Maple Traditional Music Festival - 2017-08-04 00:00:00

Lake Farm County Park 4330 Libby Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711

August 4-5, 2017, Lake Farm County Park

press release: Grab your dancin' shoes! The Sugar Maple Music Festival is a two-day outdoor festival in Madison that celebrates traditional music and dance through performances, educational workshops and interactive jam sessions. Presented by the Four Lakes Traditional Music Collective, this family-friendly festival offers entertainment for people of all ages. The diversity of performances invites people of all backgrounds and ages to enjoy and learn about the performing arts in the beautiful setting of a county park. Performances, workshops, and jams are held concurrently on three stages. Formal performances take place on the main stage. Artists hold educational workshops and jams in a more intimate setting at the Roots and Reasons stage and jam tent. Talking with performers allow festival attendees to learn about the history, culture and techniques of the traditional arts. 

The Festival runs 5:00-10:00 p.m. Friday, August 4, through 12:00-10:00 p.m. Saturday, August 5.

Check us out on our Social platforms!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SugarMapleFest/?fref=ts

Twitter: https://twitter.com/sugarmaplefest

Instagram:  @sugarmaplefest

Info

Lake Farm County Park 4330 Libby Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map

Fairs & Festivals
Music

Visit Event Website

608-227-8685

to Google Calendar - Sugar Maple Traditional Music Festival - 2017-08-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sugar Maple Traditional Music Festival - 2017-08-04 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sugar Maple Traditional Music Festival - 2017-08-04 00:00:00 iCalendar - Sugar Maple Traditional Music Festival - 2017-08-04 00:00:00

Print

Wednesday

January 11, 2017

Thursday

January 12, 2017

Friday

January 13, 2017

Saturday

January 14, 2017

Sunday

January 15, 2017

Monday

January 16, 2017

Tuesday

January 17, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do

ISTHMUS EVENTS

Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer