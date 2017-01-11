Sugar Maple Traditional Music Festival

August 4-5, 2017, Lake Farm County Park

press release: Grab your dancin' shoes! The Sugar Maple Music Festival is a two-day outdoor festival in Madison that celebrates traditional music and dance through performances, educational workshops and interactive jam sessions. Presented by the Four Lakes Traditional Music Collective, this family-friendly festival offers entertainment for people of all ages. The diversity of performances invites people of all backgrounds and ages to enjoy and learn about the performing arts in the beautiful setting of a county park. Performances, workshops, and jams are held concurrently on three stages. Formal performances take place on the main stage. Artists hold educational workshops and jams in a more intimate setting at the Roots and Reasons stage and jam tent. Talking with performers allow festival attendees to learn about the history, culture and techniques of the traditional arts.

The Festival runs 5:00-10:00 p.m. Friday, August 4, through 12:00-10:00 p.m. Saturday, August 5.

