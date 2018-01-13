Wedding Planner & Guide Bridal Show

press release:

January 13 & 14, 2018 | 11-4 Both Days, Alliant Energy Center

Plan your entire wedding in just one weekend! With over 200 local wedding vendors to answer questions, offer tasty food and sweet samples and so much more, they'll be there to help plan the most beautiful wedding day!

Swoon over ideas & inspiration from stunning wedding scapes, curated by the area's most talented wedding designers and catch our high-energy runway fashion show.

Did we mention one lucky couple will have the chance to win a multi-thousand dollar wedding giveaway?

FASHION SHOW at 2pm both days

PRIZES: Meet the lucky couple here who were the winners of the Wedding Planner & Guide’s 2017 Winter Show wedding prize package.

Tickets can be purchased online for $7 below or at the door for $10.