Ultimate Wedding Show

January 14 & 15, 2023, 11am-4pm both days, Alliant Energy Center Exhibition Hall, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way. Tickets $10.

Find your perfect wedding team and get inspired with nearly 200 vendor booths!

Marvel over stunning wedding scape displays, designed by talented creative teams.

See the latest trends + styles in fashion and decor as you stroll through Inspiration Alley!

Taste decadent food and dessert bites, sip a cocktail, and get inspired with ideas!

WedPlan Madison is a local company with a reputation for hosting the best wedding shows in the area and throughout the state. We also provide local wedding resources to help you plan from start to finish, connect you with local vendors, and find ideas! Before the show, check out vendors and inspiration on wedplan.com!

Continue your planning after the show with a FREE copy of WedPlan Madison; guaranteed to be your new wedding planning bible! Planning in the La Crosse area? Ask us for a copy of our new WedPlan La Crosse! Follow us on Facebook, Instagram & Pinterest for ideas and inspiration daily @wedplanmadison and @wedplanlacrosse!

Happy Planning from the WedPlan Team!