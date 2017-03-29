Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

The River Alliance of Wisconsin presents, and WVMO “The Voice of Monona”, WORT89.9 FM & Isthmus welcome

THE 10TH ANNUAL WILD & SCENIC FILM FESTIVAL

"WHERE ACTIVISM GETS INSPIRED"

Emceed by LINDSAY WOOD DAVIS

This year’s line-up of films is guaranteed to move, inspire, and entertain.

Tickets: $12.00 Advance/$15.00 Day Of Show; $30.00 VIP. VIP includes films, pre-party, and a free drink. Pre-party 5:30 pm – 6:15 pm.

ALL TICKETS INCLUDE 1 YEAR MEMBERSHIP TO THE RIVER ALLIANCE

Doors 6:15 pm.

Sponsors: CLIF Bar, Patagonia, Orion, Sierra Nevada, Klean Kanteen, EarthJustice, Barefoot Wine, KEEN, WORT, WVMO, and Isthmus.