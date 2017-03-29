Wild & Scenic Film Festival

Google Calendar - Wild & Scenic Film Festival - 2017-03-29 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wild & Scenic Film Festival - 2017-03-29 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wild & Scenic Film Festival - 2017-03-29 19:00:00 iCalendar - Wild & Scenic Film Festival - 2017-03-29 19:00:00

Buy tickets

Barrymore Theatre 2090 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

The River Alliance of Wisconsin presents, and WVMO “The Voice of Monona”, WORT89.9 FM & Isthmus welcome

THE 10TH ANNUAL WILD & SCENIC FILM FESTIVAL

"WHERE ACTIVISM GETS INSPIRED"

Emceed by LINDSAY WOOD DAVIS

This year’s line-up of films is guaranteed to move, inspire, and entertain.

Tickets: $12.00 Advance/$15.00 Day Of Show; $30.00 VIP. VIP includes films, pre-party, and a free drink. Pre-party 5:30 pm – 6:15 pm.

ALL TICKETS INCLUDE 1 YEAR MEMBERSHIP TO THE RIVER ALLIANCE

Doors 6:15 pm.

Sponsors: CLIF Bar, Patagonia, Orion, Sierra Nevada, Klean Kanteen, EarthJustice, Barefoot Wine, KEEN, WORT, WVMO, and Isthmus.

Info

Barrymore Theatre 2090 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map

Environment
Movies

Visit Event Website

608-257-2424

Buy tickets

Google Calendar - Wild & Scenic Film Festival - 2017-03-29 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wild & Scenic Film Festival - 2017-03-29 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wild & Scenic Film Festival - 2017-03-29 19:00:00 iCalendar - Wild & Scenic Film Festival - 2017-03-29 19:00:00

Print

Thursday

January 12, 2017

Friday

January 13, 2017

Saturday

January 14, 2017

Sunday

January 15, 2017

Monday

January 16, 2017

Tuesday

January 17, 2017

Wednesday

January 18, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do

ISTHMUS EVENTS

Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer