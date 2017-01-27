Wisconsin State Fair

TICKETS: Adults (12 & over): $12; Seniors (60 & over): $7; Military/Veterans with ID: $7; Youth (age 6-11): $6; Children (5 & under): FREE

Park hours:

8 am - 11 pm Sunday - Thursday; 8 am - midnight Friday & Saturday; 8 am- 10 pm Final Sunday

Most buildings at the Fair Park are open from 9 am – 10 pm daily during the Fair. SpinCity Amusement Ride & Game Area opens at 10 am daily. On the final Sunday, August 10, barn closures begin at 3 pm, buildings close at 9 pm and the Fair Park and SpinCity close at 10 pm.

press release: Announcing the first two shows slated for the Main Stage presented by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino!

for KING & COUNTRY with Britt Nicole: Monday, Aug. 7 at 7:30 pm: Grammy-winning Christian-pop duo for KING & COUNTRY is known for hits like “Busted Heart (Hold On To Me)” and “The Proof of Your Love.” The film Priceless, starring band member Joel Smallbone and featuring their 2016 Grammy-nominated song of the same title, debuted in October as the No. 1 independent film. Grammy-nominated Britt Nicole, known for singles like “Gold” and “Ready or Not" will open the show.

I Love the '90s feat. Vanilla Ice: Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 7 pm: The party continues - The I Love the '90s Tour is back at State Fair! Best known for his chart-topping hit “Ice Ice Baby,” rap superstar Vanilla Ice will headline the show. Kid ‘n Play will bring hit singles like “Ain’t Gonna Hurt Nobody,” and fairgoers will get nostalgic with “I Swear” from Grammy-winning R&B group All-4-One. Tone Loc, known for “Wild Thing” and “Funky Cold Medina,” will also take the stage, and Young MC, who received a Grammy for Best Rap Performance, will surely “Bust a Move.”