Alliant Energy Center Campus Master Plan Open House

press release: Those interested in the proposed redevelopment of the Alliant Energy Center will have a chance to offer input during a public open house on Tuesday June 19.

The event is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Alliant Energy Center Exhibition Hall, Upstairs Lounge at 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way. Free parking and children’s activities will be provided.

Planning for future improvements of the 164-acre county-owned Alliant Energy Center (AEC) campus has been taking shape over the past months. Concepts under discussion include a refurbishing of the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, additional hotel facilities, enhancements at Willow Island and interior streets featuring restaurants or other amenities.

“As we move forward with planning for the AEC, it’s crucial that we engage the broad community in the process,” says Dane County Board chair Sharon Corrigan. “We want to take a ‘bottom up’ approach that includes all stakeholders -- from the adjoining neighborhood to development interests.”

County Board Supervisor Shelia Stubbs, who represents one of the South Side neighborhoods adjacent to the AEC campus, says now is the time for citizens to get involved. She said the “open house” format is a chance to both learn about the project and offer guidance to the planning experts.

“This unique opportunity will cooperatively reinforce the overall guiding vision for the AEC site that will result in a concise set of recommendations and implementation strategies for short- and long-term improvements,” says Stubbs.

The event on June 19 will feature three separate stations:

· Station #1 – LEARN: Learn how Alliant Energy Center is currently used by various groups and individuals and consider growth opportunities.

· Station #2 – IMAGINE: Share your own ideas and aspirations for enhancing the AEC campus and surrounding area.

· Station #3 – SHARE: Provide your feedback on preliminary plans that are in the works.

Dane County in March selected the firm of Perkins+Will to draft a master plan for the project. The firm has broad experience in exposition facilities including the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee.

“This project represents a unique opportunity for Dane County to create a comprehensive and visionary master plan that responds to the evolving needs of visitors, provides an authentic experience, creates a gateway to the City, and reinforces the AEC as a self-sustaining regional entertainment destination,” says John Slack, the project principal for Perkins+Will.

The campus master plan is the next step in the long-term planning led by the AEC Comprehensive Master Plan Oversight Committee, which includes representatives of Dane County, the city of Madison, the tourism industry and local business leaders.

Supporters see the project as part of a broad effort to transform the property into a catalyst for economic development by attracting more visitors in addition to creating new opportunities for the adjacent neighborhoods in south Madison.

“The AEC campus is the heart of Dane County and I think everyone agrees it has vast untapped potential both to draw more visitors and provide an economic boost for the region,” says Deb Archer, President & CEO of the Greater Madison Convention and Visitors’ Bureau and Madison Area Sports Commission, as well as an AEC Oversight Committee member.

It is anticipated that development on the campus will take place in multi-year phases as officials work on the various financial and governance aspects of the project.

The AEC campus is considered by many as the region’s premier, multi-venue expo, convention and event destination, providing a place for major events that attract visitors from across the country and around the world.

Perkins+Will, in business since 1935, has 2,200 professionals with offices throughout the world. The AEC project will be a collaboration between their Minneapolis and Denver offices.