RSVP for Art in the Gardens Walk
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Olbrich's outdoor gardens include a collection of fine art sculptures integrated into the landscape design. Stroll through the gardens and explore these works of art with Olbrich Horticulturist Katey Pratt. She will provide in-depth information about the art - the inspiration behind them and the artists and techniques used to create them. Meet in the Visitor Center Lobby.
Tuesday, April 24, 6-7:30 pm
Registration Deadline: April 17
Cost: $17/$13 member | Course Number: 30-04
Info
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
Home & Garden