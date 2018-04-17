RSVP for Art in the Gardens Walk

press release: Olbrich's outdoor gardens include a collection of fine art sculptures integrated into the landscape design. Stroll through the gardens and explore these works of art with Olbrich Horticulturist Katey Pratt. She will provide in-depth information about the art - the inspiration behind them and the artists and techniques used to create them. Meet in the Visitor Center Lobby.

Tuesday, April 24, 6-7:30 pm

Registration Deadline: April 17

Cost: $17/$13 member | Course Number: 30-04