Arts Day
Overture Center 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: On Arts Day, hundreds of arts, organization, business, political, governmental and civic leaders will come together to speak up for artistic opportunities, creative
expression and civic engagement. Arts Day is a great opportunity to show the power, benefit and impact of the arts in every corner of Wisconsin.
On Arts Day, arts, business, education, political, governmental, and civic leaders from across Wisconsin will call for the establishment of Wisconsin Creates, a new community cultural development program and a 21st century strategy to invest in creative people, institutions, businesses, and communities throughout Wisconsin. Senate Bill #284 and Assembly Bill #393 to establish Wisconsin Creates ha
Now is the time to speak up for the arts and creativity and time for the state to invest in the arts to grow economic vitality, education for the 21st century, healthy, vibrant, communities, and engaged residents.
Arts Day 2018 includes:
- The annual Arts Day Breakfast at the Overture Center for the Arts
- Constituent meetings with legislators and administration officials at the State Capitol
- A panel of Wisconsin business leaders discussing the critical importance of the arts and creativity for Wisconsin's economic, workforce, educational and civic success
- The release of 21st Century Wisconsin, a report on the state of Wisconsin's creative economy and recommendations for action and investment, produced by Arts Wisconsin and supported by the League of Wisconsin Municipalities
- Discussions and workshops on economic, educational, leadership, and civic issues in the arts and creativity
- The Idea Center at Overture, featuring sponsor exhibits, art-making with Wisconsin artists, and more
- Pre-Arts Day Wisconsin Creative Summit on Tuesday, March 20, 1-5 pm, at the Overture Center - a mini-conference of networking, learning and idea-sharing, with a special panel on cultural tourism.