press release: Creative Wisconsin Day (formerly Arts Day) celebrates the diversity and variety of Wisconsin's entrepreneurial creative sector, demonstrates the ways in which creativity revitalizes communities across the state, and shares those stories with representatives and decision-makers. Creative Wisconsin Day 2020 will take place on Thursday, April 16, at the Overture Center for the Arts in downtown Madison.

Creative Wisconsin Day is Wisconsin's day to celebrate and speak up for the arts, culture, community, and creativity throughout the state. The name of the event has been changed from Arts Day to Creative Wisconsin Day to reflect the growing importance of creativity as THE dynamic resource for Wisconsin's 21st for the 21st century and for Wisconsin. Creative Wisconsin Day is a key strategy in Arts Wisconsin's activism to advance investment in creativity as Wisconsin's pathway to success.

In this important election year, it's critical that people who care about Wisconsin's future come together to connect, advocate, mobilize, and invest for economic vitality, education for the 21st century, dynamic workforce, vibrant communities, and engaged residents. That's what Creative Wisconsin Day is all about.

Creative Wisconsin Day 2020 features:

Creativity, community, and action in 2020: Creative Wisconsin Day Brea

kfast keynote speaker Nina Ozlu Tunceli, Chief Counsel of Government and Public Affairs at Americans for the Arts and Executive Director of the Americans for the Arts Action Fund and ArtsVote 2020

Artist in Residence TBA

Arts showcases and exhibits at the Overture Center

Roundtables and discussions

Pre-conference Creative Placemaking Institute, Wednesday, April 15, 1-5 pm, at the Overture Center.

Arts Wisconsin invites businesses and organizations to get extensive visibility and attention as a sponsor of this premier statewide event.

Info and registration are at www.artswisconsin.org/ actioncenter/creative- wisconsin-day-2020/. Contact Anne Katz, Director, at 608 255 8316 | akatz@artswisconsin.org to discuss Creative Wisconsin Day, sponsorship, and Wisconsin's creative economy.