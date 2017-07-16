press release: We would like to invite all to attend our third annual Badger State Polo Cup which will benefit the 501(c)(3) non-profits; the Polo Club of UW-Madison and the Wisconsin Large Animal Emergency Rescue (WLAER). The event will be held Sunday, July 16, at the Madison Polo Club field and the reservation portal is officially open! Please visit http://poloclubuw. weebly.com/benefit.html for more information and ticket purchases.

The event offers a silent auction, halftime divot stomping, best dressed, best hat and tailgate competition, opportunities to take photos with polo ponies and players, and a half time demonstration by WLAER. If you are interested in donating to the event, please visit our website or contact us at poloclubuw@gmail.com

11am-4pm, Sunday July 16, 1814 Caine Road, Fitchburg

Reservation options:

8 person table reservation- $300. Vip table reservation includes one bottle of champagne per table, a catered lunch, silent auction items and front and center seats for the halftime performance. Tables seat 8 and are located along the field sideline with parking provided.

Individual table seat- $40. Same as above

Tailgate spot- $45. A sideline parking spot will be provided, we encourage patrons to bring a picnic style lunch (please no grills). Silent auction items are available to tailgate reservations as well.

Sponsor a Pony- Please visit our pony page to see our wonderful four legged team members! You can contribute a $50 donation to sponsor any of our ponies. This includes a picture after the game, sitting at your pony;s table and a business/name announcement every time they score.